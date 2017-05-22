Elton John ‘Humbled’ By New ‘Rocket Man,’ ‘Tiny Dancer’ Videos at Cannes – RollingStone.com
|
RollingStone.com
|
Elton John 'Humbled' By New 'Rocket Man,' 'Tiny Dancer' Videos at Cannes
RollingStone.com
Elton John said he's "humbled" by new videos for "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer" and "Bennie and the Jets," created as part of a YouTube competition. By Ryan Reed. 10 minutes ago. More News. See Jack White, Elton John Recreate Early American Recording …
Elton John Has Some SERIOUSLY Shady Things To Say About The 'MTV Generation'…
Elton John seen on stage for the first time since almost dying, as he confesses: 'The world is s**t at the moment'
Sir Elton John's music video contest winners unveiled at Cannes
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!