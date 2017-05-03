NPA changes charges of ‘coup plotter’ – Independent Online
Times LIVE
NPA changes charges of 'coup plotter'
Independent Online
The National Prosecuting Authority will forge ahead in prosecuting Elvis Ramosebudi after changing his charges from conspiracy to commit murder to incitement to commit murder. This is after the Soshanguve man was arrested last week for allegedly …
NPA has no evidence of coup-plotting against Ramosebudi
State changes tune about 'coup plotter' as NPA admits no evidence of murder plot
