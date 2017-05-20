Pages Navigation Menu

Embattled Brazilian president to address nation: spokesman

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing accusations that he obstructed a major fraud investigation, is to address the nation later Saturday, a spokesman said.

Michel Temer, Brazil’s President

“We will have a declaration by the president at the Planalto (presidential palace),” the press officer said. No time was given for what would be only the second direct public reaction from Temer since the scandal broke on Wednesday.

