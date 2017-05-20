Embattled Brazilian president to address nation: spokesman

Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing accusations that he obstructed a major fraud investigation, is to address the nation later Saturday, a spokesman said.

“We will have a declaration by the president at the Planalto (presidential palace),” the press officer said. No time was given for what would be only the second direct public reaction from Temer since the scandal broke on Wednesday.

The post Embattled Brazilian president to address nation: spokesman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

