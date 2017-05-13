Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Embattled Nasarawa State NLC Chairman suspends industrial action

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mr Abdulahi Adeka, the embattled Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Nasarawa State chapter, has announced the suspension of the ongoing strike action embarked upon by organised labour in the state. Organised labour in the state embarked on an indefinite strike from Friday, May 12, to press home their demand for payment of arrears of salaries […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.