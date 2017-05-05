Pages Navigation Menu

Emefiele meets Buhari at Aso Rock

Posted on May 5, 2017

GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday. Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Emefiele said he briefed the president on the stability in the foreign exchange market and other activities of the apex bank. After a closed-door […]

