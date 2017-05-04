Emefiele: Stable Crude Oil Production, Increased Export Have Stabilised Economy – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Emefiele: Stable Crude Oil Production, Increased Export Have Stabilised Economy
THISDAY Newspapers
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday said with stable crude oil production in recent times and attendant increase in the volume of oil export, the current state of the economy is good. He also said the …
