Emerging new era for telecoms consumers – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Emerging new era for telecoms consumers
Guardian (blog)
The story cum revolution in Nigerian telecommunications sector has been a successful one, ever since the berthing of GSM in the nation's economic shores. Nigeria's economy blossomed: jobs, innovations and wealth created as a result of the positive …
Telecommunications Outlook In Nigeria Under PMB In 2 Years
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!