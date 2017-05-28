Emery’s job is “200 per cent” secure, says PSG president – Vanguard
Emery's job is “200 per cent” secure, says PSG president
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says coach Unai Emery's job is “200 per cent” secure despite the loss of their Ligue 1 crown and failure to make strides in Europe. Emery. Al-Khelaifi was speaking in the aftermath of PSG's last gasp 1-0 …
