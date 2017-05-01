Eminem takes New Zealand’s governing party to Court over “Lose Yourself” Copyright

Eminem has taken New Zealand’s governing party to court over a music track the National Party used for a campaign advert in 2014. The rapper claims the track used was an unlicensed version of Lose Yourself, one of his biggest hits. The party’s lawyer, however, argued it was not actually Lose Yourself, but a track called […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

