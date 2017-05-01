Eminem Vs New Zealand: Rapper Sues Country Over Lose Yourself
Rapper Eminem launched legal action against New Zealand’s ruling political party on Monday, accusing it of using an unlicensed version of his hit “Lose Yourself” in a campaign advert. According to BBC News, lawyers of the popular the US rap artist told the High Court in Wellington that he never gave the National Party permission…
