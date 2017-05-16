Emir of Daura commends FG on efforts to take care of IDPs

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk, has commended Federal Government for sustaining provision of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Farouk made the commendation in Daura on Tuesday when he received the National Commissioner of refugee commission, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk in his palace.

He said the present administration deserved commendation because of its commitments and determination to alleviate the hardships of IDPs.

He also lauded the efforts of Katsina State Government in supporting and implementing Federal Government programmes, stressing that Gov. Bello Masari

was committed to replicating the ideas and philosophy of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

The emir added that he would go round to interact with IDPs in his domain with a view to giving them a sense of belonging.

Earlier, the commissioner had told the emir that she was in Daura to present relief materials to 466 IDPs.

She said the beneficiaries were victims of the insurgency in the north east, stressing that “we would come back at a later time to distribute the second phase of the materials.”

She explained that the beneficiaries of the relief materials hailed from Zango and Baure local government areas.

The post Emir of Daura commends FG on efforts to take care of IDPs appeared first on Vanguard News.

