Emir of Daura prays for Buhari’s ‘two years and four years to come’

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farooq has on Tuesday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

This was as he prayed for the quick recovery of the President in order to complete his first term which is two years down and the second term.

According to the Emir who spoke in Hausa, “We pray for our President’s quick recovery, good and sound health to continue with his work. To complete the two years and four years to come,” he said.

The Emir stated this while receiving the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons who were in the state to distribute relief materials to the IDPs.

Alhaji Farooq prayed that God grant Buhari good and sound health to continue with his leadership.

He commended President Buhari for restoring peace back to the North East region of the country which he said in the past has been crippled by activities of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents and displaced persons across the country.

Also upon visitation to the Emir of Katsina’s palace to pay homage, the Emir, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman prayed for the quick recovery of President Buhari while noting that the country’s porous border is largely responsible for the Boko Haram insurgents.

He said no measures has been put in place to curtail the influx of people into the area.

Speaking while receiving the team in his residence in the President Muhammadu Buhari government House, Governor Aminu Bello Masari called on the commission to go beyond distribution of relief materials to resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and providing them with means of livelihood to improve their welfare.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq said they were in Katsina State to flag off distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from the North East region to the state.

The post Emir of Daura prays for Buhari’s ‘two years and four years to come’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

