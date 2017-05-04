Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II earns N1,312,500?

Though the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has denied social media accounts opened in his name but on Tuesday payslip of the Emir was posted on an Instagram account revealing April 2017 salary.

The payslip uploaded on the Instagram account sanusilamidosanusi with a verified mark showed that the Emir earns N1,312,500

On the inscription on Instagram page says ‘Pay slip… it is 1,246,875.00 net, against the alleged12million monthly by some online publications.

‘Although during the colonial times, the Emir of Kano was the highest paid public office holder in Nigeria.’

The post Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II earns N1,312,500? appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

