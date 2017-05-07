Emir of Kano visits eight months old baby that was defiled

The eight months old baby Khadija Bashir who was defiled when she was just 6 months old by the husband of her mother’s close friend and neighbor. was yesterday visited by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. Her defiler claims that some spiritualist told him and his wife that for them to end the …

