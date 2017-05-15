Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emir Sanusi: Kano anti-graft agency suspends probe

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

KANO State government’s anti- corruption agency has suspended probe into the financial expenses of Emir Sanusi to allow the State Assembly to continue its own.  It was gathered weekend that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission was investigating alleged misuse of N6billion under Sanusi’s era. The state’s House of Assembly launched a separate […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.