Emir Sanusi: Kano anti-graft agency suspends probe
KANO State government’s anti- corruption agency has suspended probe into the financial expenses of Emir Sanusi to allow the State Assembly to continue its own. It was gathered weekend that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission was investigating alleged misuse of N6billion under Sanusi’s era. The state’s House of Assembly launched a separate […]
