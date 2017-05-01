Emir Sanusi: Kano Can Generate N12bn Monthly

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Kano State Government has the capacity to generate a monthly revenue of N12 billion if each of its estimated 12 million people is charged a flat monthly rate of N1,000.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, who made the assertion during the launch of the state Presumptive Taxation for commercial vehicle operators at the Government House in Kano yesterday, explained that “collecting a small amount from many people will definitely boost the coffers of the government.”

Sanusi maintained that if Kano can generate as much as N12 billion monthly, it would not rely on funds from the Federation Account, saying for the state to remain afloat, it must look for sustainable options of earning more money.

He, therefore, enjoined people in the state to pay their taxes, stressing that “paying taxes is securing our pride. We are disparaged because we rely on oil money so we must explore alternative ways to sustain our state.”

The emir, who promised that his council would support the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration in its revenue generation drive, advised the state government to ensure that owners of big landed property like residential structures at Nassarawa GRA in the state capital, pay ground rent properly to enable the government provide services for the poor.

In his remarks, the state Governor, Ganduje, explained that the presumptive tax was for commercial vehicles-buses, trucks, mini trucks, assorted tankers, luxury buses, tippers, trailers, taxis and tricycles.

“The taxes we are going to collect will help us ensure that the roads you travel are free from potholes and will enable us build more roads, so that you can have the enabling environment to do business with ease,” he said.

The governor also said the money collected would be used to provide more public utilities such as schools, health facilities, roads and to fund many pro poor programmes.

“We are paying salaries but that is not enough. We have to provide other services that would make living condition in Kano much better,” he pointed out, adding that capital-intensive projects being provided by the government are funded with tax payers’ money.

Consequently, the governor appealed to transport associations in the state to cooperate with the government to strengthen its revenue base for enhanced development.

Earlier, the Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service, Sani AbdulQadir Dembo, explained that the agency decided to carry out Presumptive Income Tax assessment of transport-related businesses as one of the strategies for creating a tax system that encourages compliance with the provisions of the state tax laws.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

