Emirates Group’s Turnover Hits $25.8bn as Work Force Grows to over 105,000

Emirates Group has announced that its 29th consecutive year of profit and steady business expansion, despite a turbulent year for aviation and travel. The company’s turnover hit $25.8 billion with a huge workforce of 105,000. Released last Thursday in its 2016-17 Annual Report, the Emirates Group posted an AED 2.5 billion (US$ 670 million) profit for […]

