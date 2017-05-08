Emma Watson takes first major gender-neutral movie award: ‘Antidote to all the vile old white men’ – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Emma Watson takes first major gender-neutral movie award: 'Antidote to all the vile old white men'
Washington Post
Emma Watson became the first person to win the MTV Movie and TV Awards' new gender-neutral Best Actor in a Movie award Sunday night for her performance as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.” The awards show also added a gender-less best actor …
Emma Watson wins first gender-neutral MTV TV & Movie Award for Beauty & the Beast
MTV Awards 'Stranger Things,' 'Beauty' win big
MTV kept its Movie & TV Awards irreverent but progressive
