Emmanuel Ifeajuna: A Natural Spring
By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu Emmanuel Ifeajuna is without question, one of the most controversial names in Nigerian history. His achievement in sports won him the adulation of Nigerians. His later activities in the military however, enraged some Nigerians so much that they no longer want to hear of the honour he brought the country through his excellence as an athlete.
