Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

39-year-old Emmanuel Macron elected president of France

Posted on May 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Macron, running as a centrist, won between 65.5 and 66.1 percent of the vote ahead of Le Pen on between 33.9 percent and 34.5 percent. The new French leader– who formed his party just 12 months ago and has no members of parliament – has celebrated his victory in downtown Paris, the AFP reported Sunday.…

The post 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron elected president of France appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.