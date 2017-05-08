39-year-old Emmanuel Macron elected president of France
Macron, running as a centrist, won between 65.5 and 66.1 percent of the vote ahead of Le Pen on between 33.9 percent and 34.5 percent. The new French leader– who formed his party just 12 months ago and has no members of parliament – has celebrated his victory in downtown Paris, the AFP reported Sunday.…
