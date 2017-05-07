Emmanuel Macron is the New French President-Elect!
Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency with a decisive victory over the Far-Right Marine Le Pen that his supporters hailed as holding back the tide of populism. Macron, 39, a former economy minister who ran as a “neither left nor right” independent promising to shake up the French political system, took 65.1% to Le Pen’s 34.9%, […]
