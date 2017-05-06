Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emmanuel Macron’s email allegedly compromised by Russian hackers

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  Russian hackers are prime suspects in France as nine gigabytes of email belonging to the leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign was thrown online, hours to Sunday’s election. It is not clear yet the extent of the damage the leak may have caused for Macron. But he  remains the frontrunner in an election billed […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.