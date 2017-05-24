Emotionally Biased Ariana Grande Spotted Crying And Consoled By Her Boyfriend After Manchester Nail Bomb Attack (Photos)

An emotional Ariana Grande was spotted for the first time since the terror attack at her Manchester concert on Monday as she touched down in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.

The pop star could be seen in tears as she exited a private jet on Tuesday afternoon and was greeted by her boyfriend Mac Miller, who was waiting on the tarmac to comfort the 23-year-old singer.

Ariana, who was dressed in head-to-toe black and carrying a purple unicorn onesie, shared a lengthy embrace and kiss with Miller before being whisked away in an SUV caravan to a family member’s home in a nearby gated community.

Miller could also been seen warmly embracing Ariana’s mother Joan, who like her daughter was dressed entirely in black, and giving her a kiss on the cheek as he helped her into one of the waiting vehicles.

Police cars were also seen surrounding Joan’s nearby home, less than 24 hours after 22 people lost their lives and another 119 were injured when a improvised device went off inside Manchester Arena just moments after Ariana performed her final song.

Back home: Ariana Grande was seen for the first time since a suicide bomber set off an improvised device at her concert in Manchester on Monday night

Touching down: The 23-year-old pop star and her mother Joan exited a private plane after arriving in Boca Raton, Florida

Head-to-toe black: An emotional Ariana walked into the arms of her boyfriend Mac Miller after landing in Florida

Tearful: The singer had tears in her eyes when she saw her boyfriend waiting for her on the tarmac

