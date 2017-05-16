Emotions as Femi Kuti breaks record for longest saxophone single note – TheNewsGuru

Pages Navigation Menu

Emotions as Femi Kuti breaks record for longest saxophone single note
Afrobeat maestro, Femi Kuti added another feather to his cap on Sunday May 14th, 2017 when he broke the record for the longest saxophone single note. He thought he had outdone himself when he blew the trumpet for 48 minutes,with this he upped the ante …

