Employment: Emir of Kano wants local industries revived

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Tuesday harped on the need to revive moribund local industries, to create the much needed employment for Nigerians.

Sanusi, who also criticised the continued importation of goods that Nigeria had the capacity to produce, was speaking during the opening of Kano State Investment Summit at Government House, Kano.

“We have cotton but we import textile materials from China; we have crude oil but we import refined fuel from abroad.

“We have quality hides and skin and import shoes from outside,” he said.‎

He advocated that foreign companies exporting goods to Nigeria should establish their factories in the country, in order to create jobs and boost the economy of the country.

He also advised the Federal Government to give priority to education, industry, power and agriculture.‎

In a remark, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle to current economic challenges in the country.

‎Ganduje said that the state government had been judiciously utilising its internally generated revenue (IGR) to initiate and finance laudable and beneficial projects.

He said that the state government had realised N40 billion as IGR between 2016 and 2017 and secured 1.85- billion-dollar development loan‎ from China to build light rail in the state.‎

According to him, the state government decided to take the loan to finance the project because developed countries resort to development financing in the form of bank loans, to finance capital intensive projects.‎

‎‎The governor also said that the state government had earmarked over N167 billion for the construction of an international market to be called `Kanawa Market’. ‎

‎He said that the construction of the modern market would boost global commercial activities and attract foreign investors to diverse business opportunities in the state.

Ganduje commended the Buhari administration for its efforts toward reviving the Nigerian economy.

