Empowerment: Adamawa Govt. resuscitates 4 skills acquisition Centres

Adamawa Government says it has resuscitate four skills acquisition centres in the state for the training of youths under its renewed wealth creation programme.

The Coordinator of the State Poverty and Wealth Creation Programme, Malam Ayuba Dauda, made this known on Wednesday in an interview with journalists in Yola.

Dauda said that two of the centres were in the Central Senatorial zone because of its population while the North and South senatorial zones had one centre each.

Dauda also said the organisation had in collaboration with Industrial Training Fund (ITF) trained 500 youths in various skills.

He also said that the state government was collaborating with UNDP in the training of 149 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

“Our skills acquisition centres are one of the best, if not the best in the country.

“Apart from UNDP, other national organisations are in touch with us to use the centres in empowering returnee internally displaced persons with skills that will help them become self reliant,” Dauda said.

He further told the journalists that the state government in collaboration with Federal Government, had distributed 400 tricycles to some returnee IDPs in the seven local government areas affected.

The coordinator said the effort was to facilitate the transportation of human and farm produce in the affected areas.

While reiterating the state government commitment to tackle poverty in the state, particularly in areas affected by insurgency, the coordinator urged organisations to assist IDPs, to complement government’s efforts.

Dauda commended Adamawa youths for their positive response to government’s efforts to create wealth, adding that the recent offer by government to train over 2,000 youths received over 5,000 responses.

“We are really committed to wealth creation and our youths are responding positively; we are also teaching them how to utilise the Internet to advertise their businesses.”

The post Empowerment: Adamawa Govt. resuscitates 4 skills acquisition Centres appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

