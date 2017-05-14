“Empty barrels make the loudest noise”, Tboss blasts critics

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and second runner-up, Tokunbo Idowu, TBoss, has lashed out at critics who accuse her of keeping silence since the show ended. In an Instagram post on Sunday, TBoss wondered why she’s expected to reveal all that is going on in her life on social media. She wrote, “Hi Boss Nation, …

The post “Empty barrels make the loudest noise”, Tboss blasts critics appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

