EMS: Poor lighting in Cape townships a major problem – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
EMS: Poor lighting in Cape townships a major problem
Eyewitness News
Paramedic Gilbert Jacobs says response times are often delayed in areas where there are no street lights. FILE: Picture: EWN. Social Justice Coalition · Western Cape Emergency Medical Services EMS · Crime in Cape Town townships. Email; Print …
City of Cape Town accused of apartheid practices
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!