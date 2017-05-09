Enahoro’s son, Kenneth dies at 63

Kenneth Enahoro, first son of Nigeria’s foremost anti-colonial and pro-democracy activist, late Chief Anthony Enahoro is dead. Kenneth passed on, Sunday, in Benin, at the age of 63. Addressing newsmen in Benin, yesterday, immediate younger brother to the deceased, Eugene Enahoro, said his elder brother led a fulfilled life and added that no foul play […]

