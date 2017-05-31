Encomiums as Funke Akindele, hubby premiere ‘Industreet’

It was a gathering of music and movie buffs as Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, held the screening of the pilot episode of Industreet drama Series at IMAX Cinema Lekki on Friday, May 19. Among those who graced the event were Joke Silva, Rita Dominic, Toke Makinwa, Ice Prince, …

The post Encomiums as Funke Akindele, hubby premiere ‘Industreet’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

