Encomiums as Funke Akindele, hubby premiere ‘Industreet’

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It was a gathering of music and movie buffs as Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, held the screening of the pilot episode of Industreet drama Series at IMAX Cinema Lekki on Friday, May 19. Among those who graced the event were Joke Silva, Rita Dominic, Toke Makinwa, Ice Prince, …

