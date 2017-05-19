Encomiums galore on Coach Fregene at 70

Nigerians from all walks of life weekend paid glowing tributes to veteran Green Eagles goal keeper, Coach Peter Fregene, over what they described as the latter’s uncommon performances in the history of Nigerian football, between 1961 and the early 1980s.

Some who spoke about the sterling qualities of the veteran goalkeeper include foremost Urhobo business mogul, Chief Charles Obule, Chairman of Sapele Boys Club Worldwide, Mr. Chamberlain Akarue, Chief Clement Obule, Chief Faith Abagi.

Others include, founder of Felix Anirah Foundation, Chief Felix Anirah, Chief Hudson Ororo, Capt Victor Sota (retd), Mr Moore Ologitere, Mr. Iroro Clarke, Mr. Kenneth Ekwejunor-Etchie, among others, all of who described Mr Fregene, now paralyzed, as a great asset to the nation, all emphasing that the labour of our heroes past must not be allowed to die in vain.

The occasion was the 70th birthday anniversary of the former Green Eagles goalkeeper, which held recently in his Sapele residence, Delta State, where members of the Sapele boys Club, all of who are above fifty years old, presented a brand new wheel chair, courtesy of Chief Silvanus Okorodudu, along with an undisclosed sum of money towards his care and medication, and appealed to the federal and state government to emulate them in assisting the ace former goalkeeper of the defunct Green Eagles.

Both Chief Charles Obule and Chief Felix Anirah, particularly urged the federal government to continue to remember and appreciate the contributions of its past sports heroes, adding that, “by so doing the government can boost the morale of the present generation of sportesmen and ginger them to work harder.”

Chief Anirah who also donated an undisclosed amount of money for the care of Mr. Fregene, said, “I set up the Felix Anirah Foundation to cater for the welfare of the disable ones like Coach Fregene, to make life easy for them in the society and I wish others to follow suit.

