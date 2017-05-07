END TIME Pastor Caught with Human Skull in Oyo State (Photo)

The Oyo State Police Command has paraded a self-proclaimed evangelist, Isaiah Alimi, who was caught in possession of a human skull.

Speaking while parading the suspect alongside 11 other criminals, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Odude, said Alimi would be charged to court for the crime.

Explaining how he came about the decayed human skull, Alimi said that he was a church founder in Alagbado, Lagos State and that he found the head in a building that was going through refurbishment in the Pakoto area of Ogun State.

He added that he planned to use the skull to prepare a charm to scare robbers away from a piece of land.

He said, “I did not exhume any dead body. I was going to bury it (the skull) on my site around Ijaye in order to scare away robbers who have sacked seven towns in the area. I planned to have another church on the site where I wanted to bury the human skull. I had yet to reach my site when police stopped me and found the skull in my possession.

“I was also caught with other charms. My father was a herbalist and he taught me how to prepare some charms. I did not plan to harm anyone with it or prepare money ritual.”