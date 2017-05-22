Energy minister defends revamp of Central Energy Fund ‘to aid agility’ – Business Day (registration)
Business Day (registration)
Energy minister defends revamp of Central Energy Fund 'to aid agility'
Business Day (registration)
The restructuring of the state-owned Central Energy Fund group of companies will overcome the "constraints" in the interaction between them and the ministry, says Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. The fund is parent to a host of companies including …
Minister Kubayi delivers budget vote for 2017/18 financial year
