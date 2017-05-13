Pages Navigation Menu

DoE won’t appeal nuclear ruling, but Kubayi leaves door open for new nuclear determination ahead of IRP update – Creamer Media’s Engineering News

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa


Times LIVE

DoE won't appeal nuclear ruling, but Kubayi leaves door open for new nuclear determination ahead of IRP update
Creamer Media’s Engineering News
Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced on Saturday that government would not appeal the April 26 ruling of the Western Cape High Court, which declared the processes hitherto used to procure new nuclear capacity to be unconstitutional and illegal, …
SA to sign new nuclear power pacts after court rulingEyewitness News
Energy minister won't appeal court ruling on nuclear energyIndependent Online
Energy minister says it's far from over for nuclear dealCitizen
Business Day (registration) –TechCentral –Times LIVE
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

