Enforce the law to ensure smooth August 8 polls, Karua tells IEBC – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Enforce the law to ensure smooth August 8 polls, Karua tells IEBC
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has emphasised the need for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to put in place adequate measures to ensure the August 8 polls are not …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!