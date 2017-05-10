Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

English Family Storms Nigeria For Their Bride, All Dressed In Traditional Attire (Photos)

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

These lovely wedding reception photos have caught the eyes of social media users due to the appearance of the groom’s family.

The English groom and his family came fully prepared as they rocked our very own natives attires in style.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

See more photos below…

The post English Family Storms Nigeria For Their Bride, All Dressed In Traditional Attire (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.