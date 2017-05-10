English Family Storms Nigeria For Their Bride, All Dressed In Traditional Attire (Photos)
These lovely wedding reception photos have caught the eyes of social media users due to the appearance of the groom’s family.
The English groom and his family came fully prepared as they rocked our very own natives attires in style.
See more photos below…
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
