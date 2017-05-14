Pages Navigation Menu

English Football League results

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Sports

English Football League play-off results on Sunday:

Championship

Semi-final first leg

Huddersfield 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Played Saturday

Semi-final first leg

Fulham 1 Reading 1

League Two

Semi-final first leg

Blackpool 3 Luton 2

Carlisle 3 Exeter 3

