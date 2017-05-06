English Football League table

English Football League table after Saturday’s matches, the final day of the regular League Two season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

League Two

Portsmouth 46 26 9 11 79 40 87 — champions

Plymouth 46 26 9 11 71 46 87 — promoted

Doncaster 46 25 10 11 85 55 85 — promoted

————————————-

Luton 46 20 17 9 70 43 77

Exeter 46 21 8 17 75 56 71

Carlisle 46 18 17 11 69 68 71

Blackpool 46 18 16 12 69 46 70

————————————-

Colchester 46 19 12 15 67 57 69

Wycombe 46 19 12 15 58 53 69

Stevenage 46 20 7 19 67 63 67

Cambridge 46 19 9 18 58 50 66

Mansfield 46 17 15 14 54 50 66

Accrington 46 17 14 15 59 56 65

Grimsby 46 17 11 18 59 63 62

Barnet 46 14 15 17 57 64 57

Notts County 46 16 8 22 54 76 56

Crewe 46 14 13 19 58 67 55

Morecambe 46 14 10 22 53 73 52

Crawley 46 13 12 21 53 71 51

Yeovil 46 11 17 18 49 64 50

Cheltenham 46 12 14 20 49 69 50

Newport 46 12 12 22 51 73 48

————————————-

Hartlepool 46 11 13 22 54 75 46 — relegated

Leyton Orient 46 10 6 30 47 87 36 — relegated

Note: Top three automatically promoted; fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh into promotion play-offs, bottom two relegated.

