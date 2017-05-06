English Premier League results

Manchester City 5 (Silva 2, Kompany 49, De Bruyne 59, Sterling 82, Otamendi 90+3) Crystal Palace 0

Played Friday

West Ham 1 (Lanzini 65) Tottenham 0

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Bournemouth v Stoke, Burnley v West Brom, Hull v Sunderland, Leicester v Watford, Swansea v Everton (1630 GMT)

Playing Sunday

Arsenal v Manchester United (1500 GMT), Liverpool v Southampton (1230 GMT)

Playing Monday

Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900 GMT)

