English Premier League results
Manchester City 5 (Silva 2, Kompany 49, De Bruyne 59, Sterling 82, Otamendi 90+3) Crystal Palace 0
Played Friday
West Ham 1 (Lanzini 65) Tottenham 0
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Bournemouth v Stoke, Burnley v West Brom, Hull v Sunderland, Leicester v Watford, Swansea v Everton (1630 GMT)
Playing Sunday
Arsenal v Manchester United (1500 GMT), Liverpool v Southampton (1230 GMT)
Playing Monday
Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900 GMT)
