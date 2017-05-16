English Premier League results
English Premier League result on Tuesday:
Arsenal 2 (Sanchez 72, 81) Sunderland 0
Playing later (1900GMT):
Manchester City v West Brom
Playing Wednesday (1845GMT):
Southampton v Manchester United
Playing Thursday (1845GMT):
Leicester v Tottenham
Played Monday:
Chelsea 4 (Terry 22, Azpilicueta 36, Batshuayi 49, Fabregas 88) Watford 3 (Capoue 24, Janmaat 51, Okaka 74)
The post English Premier League results appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!