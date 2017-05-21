English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Sunday, the final day of the 2016/17 season:

Arsenal 3 (Bellerin 8, Sanchez 27, Ramsey 90+1) Everton 1 (Lukaku 58-pen)

Burnley 1 (Vokes 23) West Ham 2 (Feghouli 27, A Ayew 72)

Chelsea 5 (Willian 8, Hazard 61, Pedro 77, Batshuayi 90, 90+2) Sunderland 1 (Manquillo 3)

Hull 1 (Clucas 66) Tottenham 7 (Kane 11, 13, 72, Alli 45+2, Wanyama 69, Davies 84, Alderweireld 87)

Leicester 1 (Vardy 51) Bournemouth 1 (Stanislas 1)

Liverpool 3 (Wijnaldum 45+1, Coutinho 51, Lallana 56) Middlesbrough 0

Manchester United 2 (Harrop 15, Pogba 19) Crystal Palace 0

Southampton 0 Stoke 1 (Crouch 60)

Swansea 2 (J Ayew 72, Llorente 86) West Brom 1 (Evans 33)

Watford 0 Manchester City 5 (Kompany 5, Aguero 23, 36, Fernandinho 41, Jesus 58)

The post English Premier League results appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

