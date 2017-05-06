English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81

Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77

Man City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69

Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69

————————————-

Man Utd 34 17 14 3 51 25 65

Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60

Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58

————————————-

West Brom 34 12 8 14 39 43 44

West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 42

Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41

Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41

Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 40

Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 40

Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40

Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39

Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38

Hull 35 9 7 19 36 67 34

————————————-

Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 32

Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28

Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21 — relegated

Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

