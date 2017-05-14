English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Sunday’s 1315 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 87 — champions

Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77

Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 73

Man City 36 21 9 6 72 38 72

———————————–

Arsenal 36 21 6 9 72 43 69

Man Utd 35 17 14 4 51 27 65

Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61

———————————–

West Brom 36 12 9 15 41 46 45

Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 45

Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 45

Leicester 36 12 7 17 46 56 43

West Ham 37 11 9 17 45 63 42

Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50 61 41

Stoke 37 10 11 16 40 56 41

Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 40

Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 40

Swansea 37 11 5 21 43 69 38

———————————–

Hull 37 9 7 21 36 73 34 — relegated

Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 28 — relegated

Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28 62 24 — relegated

Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

