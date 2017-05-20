English Premiership results – collated
Collated English Premiership results on Saturday:
Semi-finals
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Exeter 18 Saracens 16
Wasps 21 Leicester 20
Final
May 27
Exeter v Wasps
At Twickenham (1330 GMT)
The post English Premiership results – collated appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!