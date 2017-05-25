Eni starts production from Ghana’s offshore project – The Nation Newspaper
|
Eni starts production from Ghana's offshore project
The Nation Newspaper
Eni has begun production from the integrated oil & gas development project in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) block, off Ghana's western coast, in just two and a half years, and three months ahead of schedule. According to the Deputy Division …
