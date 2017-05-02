Enjoy 5% Discount Off Your Purchase + Free Delivery on US & UK Groceries from MallforAfrica – Simply Use the Promo Code ‘MAYDAY’
MallforAfrica is giving away 5% off your entire order on any of it’s 200+ US/UK stores, just use promo code MAYDAY at check out to unlock it. In addition you get FREE shipping from the US/UK on groceries, baby food, spices, biscuits and more from GroceryDirect powered by MallforAfrica. Promo ends 2nd May. Visit their page […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!