Ennerdale residents call-off protests – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
Ennerdale residents call-off protests
iAfrica.com
Ennerdale residents have agreed to call off their protests after a lengthy meeting with Johannesburg Council Speaker Vasco de Gama on Tuesday night. Da Gama says the situation is expected to return to normal on Wednesday morning, including schooling.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!