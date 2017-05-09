Enoh defects to APC, as ruling party has 67 senators, PDP 41

The Chairman Senate Committee on Finance John Enoh has defected from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development has reduced the number of opposition lawmakers to 41,

as against 67 APC senators.

The lawmaker who came through Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rule to announce his decision at Tuesday plenary, said he had already resigned his membership of the PDP at the ward level where he has also registered as an APC member.

Reacting to the development, Deputy Senate Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP, Taraba South) decried the gale of defections by PDP senators into the APC, saying similar action presently being witnessed would also occurred when the power returned to the PDP.

Enoh is the sixth opposition senator to defect to APC since the 8th Senate was inaugurated. Others include former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye (Plateau Central), Yele Omogunwa (Ondo South), Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central), Nelson Effiong (Akwa Ibom South) and Andy Uba (Anambra South).

At the inauguration of the 8th Senate on June 9, 2015, APC had a total of 60 senators as against PDP 49.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

