Ensure clean environment, expert tells Port Harcout residents

A Medical Laboratory Scientist, Dr Chris Mbata, has called on the residents of Port Harcourt and indeed, Nigerians to ensure good sanitation to avoid Malaria. Mbata, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said that cases of malaria had been increasing in the city since the rains intensified. He said that residents would continue to suffer from malaria except they maintained a “very clean environment’’ where the vectors, mosquitoes that spread the illness could not breed.

