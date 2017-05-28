Ensure fairness, justice in practice of polygamy– HOD

Dr Usman Shu’iab, Head of Department, Islamic Law, Bayero University, Kano, has charged Muslim faithful to always ensure fairness and justice in the practice of polygamy to avoid the wrath of Allah.

Shu’iab made the call on Sunday in Abuja at the 2017 Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society National unity Ramadan lecture with the theme “Polygamy: Shari’ah versus Culture.”

He said that though Islam had clearly spelt out conditions for marriage and polygamy, some individuals hide under some fabricated hadith to circumvent the laid down guidelines for polygamy.

“In Islam marriage occupies a central position in the development and survival of human kind.

“Polygamy as practiced by true Muslims comes with a lot of guides on how it is to be conducted and the rights of the couples are clearly defined and the requirements that the husband must fulfill in order to be fair and just to all the wives,’’ he said.

Shu’iab said that Islam forbids a man to marry another woman if he will not be fair in the treatment he gives them or discriminate among the wives and their children.

He quoted Prophet Muhammed as saying that “a man who marries more than one woman and does not deal justly amongst them, will be resurrected with half of his body paralysed.’’

The Islamic cleric also emphasised the need for marriage to be with mutual consent.

He warned that Islam forbids a girl/woman to be forced to marry a man.

He attributed the Almajri/beggars syndrome in most part of the North to lack of knowledge of Islam and improperly constituted marriages.

He urged Muslim men to be ready to cater for the essential needs such as food, clothing and shelter for his wife or wives before going into marriage to avoid some of the vices in the society today.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Ustaz Adeyemi Fuad, said that the topic was carefully chosen to enlighten the public on the provisions of Islam as regards some contentious issues.

He called on all Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria while contributing their quota to national development.

